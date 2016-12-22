PBP LEAD Subs 101316

What Christmas and the Holidays mean to me—Island Ad-Vantages

Holiday themed kids art from the Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School and Island home-schooled children.

Castine, Castine Patriot, Dec 22, 2016
Maine Maritime Academy Open House celebrates the holidays

Blue Hill, Community News, Dec 22, 2016
Flash! in the Pans to host 14th New Year’s Eve bash

Sedgwick, The Weekly Packet, Dec 22, 2016
Fire damages home in Sedgwick

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Little Deer Isle lighthouse provides light show for the holidays
 Collecting food donations

Little Deer Isle —

Christmas lights have been a staple during the holiday season in Angel and Travis Eaton’s household for several years.

The couple, who operate the lighthouse at 155 Haskell District ...

Read full story

Deer Isle
Personal tragedy inspires dedicated, annual volunteer activities

Deer Isle
From environmentalist to actress: inside the life of Cherie Mason

Stonington
Water company eyes first rate increase since 2014 for late next year

The Island
Community artists to get creative throughout the month of January

Our Community
Holiday Publication and Deadline Schedule

