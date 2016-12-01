Change of Use permit transforms funeral home

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

The funeral home located at the edge of Stonington’s downtown will soon have a new use, according to Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins after a November planning board meeting.



The building, which had been listed as “under contract,” for the past month, is in the process of being sold to Colie O’Donnell, owner of Spruce Island off of Stonington’s coast.



According to Cynthia Scally, general manager of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Homes, Inc., the business ceased all activity at the Thurlow’s Hill location on November 30.



Jenkins said that while specifics for the new use are being worked out, the building will be part dwelling and part rental space, with an expanded garage space.



“I have contacted all the abutters,” said Jenkins and will soon write a permit that will move and enlarge the garage,” adding that it is for “an amphibious vehicle.”



The building will be remodeled to include two studio apartments on the second floor and storage and two additional rental (non-dwelling) spaces on the first floor.



Parking, said Jenkins, will be made available at the property, but Jenkins said decisions about how it would be structured are still in the works.



Funeral services, going forward



Even though Bragdon-Kelley will no longer have a brick and mortar presence in Stonington, Scally said that the company stills stands ready to help islanders with their funeral and burial needs.



“As part of our new business model, we will become more mobile to meet your needs. When a death occurs, we will be able to meet right in your home to make final arrangements, or at the Bragdon-Kelley office located at 215 Main Street, Ellsworth,” said Scally in an email exchange with Island Ad-Vantages. She added the company will still help to “continue to schedule visitations and services at your island location of choice, whether it be a facility, home, church, or even graveside,” noting that the business has a building in Ellsworth for visitations, celebrations, services and receptions.

