Stonington plans Holiday Hoopla!

News Feature

Stonington is getting ready to deck the halls. On the weekend of December 10-11, the town will be coming together to celebrate the season with the second annual Holiday Hoopla!—two days of events for the whole family, hosted by the Island Community Center, the Island Recreation Board, Opera House Arts and the Town of Stonington.



On Saturday, December 10, the weekend will kick off at the Stonington Opera House lobby at noon with a pop-up market featuring local vendors.



At 12:30 p.m., Santa comes to town. While parents browse through the market, little ones can enjoy family activities in the theater, including cookie decorating and photos with Santa. There will be a station for making animal-friendly ornaments to be used at Sunday’s outdoor tree lighting.



At 1:45 p.m., members of the community will lead everyone in caroling before a free 2 p.m. screening of the 2006 animated film Happy Feet. Featuring the voices of Robin Williams, Elijah Wood, Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, this film will have the whole family tapping their toes—or dancing in the theater.



The fun will continue on Sunday, December 11, at the Stonington Library at 3 p.m. with a reading of a nautical Christmas story, followed by caroling through town, and a tree lighting on the Fish Pier. At 5 p.m., families are invited to the ICC for a Candy Cane Social, with cookies and cocoa provided by the Island Recreation Board.



For more information, email info@operahousearts.org, visit operahousearts.org, or call 367-2788.

