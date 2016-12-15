Stonington Selectmen okay borrowing for Hagen Dock project

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

While the new Hagen Dock wall starts to rise, the selectmen took another step last week to help pay for the project.



The board of selectmen accepted a bid from Machias Savings Bank on December 5 for a bond anticipation note of up to $500,000. Machias Savings was the low bidder of three banks that submitted bids, offering to charge 0.79 percent interest on the short-term note. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s bid was for 1.34 percent interest and The First’s bid was for 1.56 percent. The note comes due in December 2017.



Construction began in October on the rebuilding of the town’s public dock. According to Town Manager Kathleen Billings, the town has been paying the bills from a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant, along with town reserve and surplus funds that voters had already approved for the project. In an email December 6, Billings said the town will use the borrowed funds from the note as a “last resort.”



The total cost of the first phase of the project is expected to be $657,900. That was what the construction firm of John Goodwin & Sons bid to do the project. Shorter days and winter weather have somewhat limited the work on the dock but Billings said the crew is making good progress and the new wall is rising from the harbor floor.



Work is expected to continue through the winter and be completed sometime in the spring. In addition to completely rebuilding the granite wall of the dock, the project includes replacing the fill material under the dock surface and repaving it, as well as new lighting and a walkway. In conjunction with the town water company and sanitary district, the first phase of the project also includes improvements to the water, sewer and electrical systems at the dock.



The second phase of the project will include aesthetic additions to the dock, including a new parking layout, curbing and landscaping.



In other business, the selectmen met with Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington to discuss the central office budget that the school union board was expected to vote on this week. The selectmen expressed concerns about the creation of a new central-office position of business manager and the associated costs. The proposed budget includes $63,500 to cover the cost of salary and benefits for that position.



In other action, the selectmen hired Allan VanReijsen as the town’s animal control officer. VanReijsen will be paid $150 per month plus mileage, currently 48 cents per mile. The board also met with the new owners of Inn on the Harbor and approved a liquor license for the business.

