From environmentalist to actress: inside the life of Cherie Mason

by Monique Labbe

Nationally, Cherie Mason may be known for her work as a voice-over and animation actor, a career that has earned her membership in Actor’s Equity, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Arts. Locally, Mason’s work can be attributed to over 25 productions at the Stonington Opera House and a 14-year run with a weekly half-hour radio show on WERU.



Mason’s involvement on the Island since moving to Deer Isle in 1982 with husband Ken reaches far beyond the stage or the microphone though. She was also a co-founder of the Island Heritage Trust and an active member and chairman of the Deer Isle Conservation Commission. Her environmental efforts have been close to her heart, as she also served as a wildlife lobbyist in Washington, D.C. before moving to Maine.



“When we moved here, word got out quickly that I was an environmentalist, and they requested that I join the Conservation Commission. We were responsible for the first recycling program on the island and the first beach cleanups,” she said. “We started noticing that some of the bigger towns [in Maine] were starting the trusts, so I started the Island Heritage Trust along with two other men.”



Mason’s radio show with WERU discussed environmental issues as well, which allowed her to talk about animal trapping and fur trade issues that were, and still are, important to her.



“Radio was big back then, it was a source for people to get their news, and mine was the only show of its kind in the area at that time,” she said. “It was sort of like a vacuum for 14 years.”



Mason decided that it was time to move on from the radio show, and the theater business on the island became “very attractive.” She met with Stonington Opera House Co-founder Judith Jerome, who, upon hearing that she had done voice work in Chicago and New York, told Mason she wanted her involved at the Opera House.



That involvement led to a string of shows and play readings, as well as a seat on the Opera House Arts Board. Some of her fondest memories on the Opera House stage were performances of Shakespeare, particularly a zombie-themed one adapted from Romeo and Juliet.



“I was playing Lady Capulet, and I had to come out on stage with a chopped up leg,” she said. “I had to act like I was taking a bite out of it, and the audience just went crazy about it. There’s a picture of it somewhere.”



Mason and her husband have lived on the island for the better part of the last 40 years, in a house tucked away on the water centered around several acres of land. Inside the house is Mason’s study, where she has penned two award-winning children’s books.



Wild Fox, based on a real life experience, is about Mason’s experience with a young fox who found its way into her yard one day. The fox had been crippled by a steel-jawed trap and was cautious as Mason approached, but eventually, the two formed an uncommon bond. Mason was able to nurse the fox back to good health; however, he was a frequent visitor in her yard for almost two years.



The success of Wild Fox led to her second book, titled Everybody’s Somebody’s Lunch, in which she describes the animal food chain, and how there are no “bad animals,” simply predators higher up in that food chain.



“The books are my way of reaching a different audience to bring awareness about trapping and just about the way animals work in general,” she said. “I’ve given many talks about wildlife issues during my time as a lobbyist for the National Wildlife Organization. It’s important to get the word out about these things.”



Now older, and with her husband’s health not what it used to be, Mason now spends most of her time on the island. However, the cities she has lived in before are still near and dear to her heart.



“Chicago had a pulse to it, it moved in its own way, it was electric,” she said. “New York was the same way. The island, it moves a lot more slowly, but it has its own, very vibrant pulse.”

