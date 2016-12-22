Personal tragedy inspires dedicated, annual volunteer activities

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

For many raised or living in a small town, the holiday season is about giving back to those community members who may be struggling financially or going through a personal hardship. No two people could be closer to that ideal than Sam Parker and her husband Tim, whose own personal hardships have led them, and their three small children, to give back to families from Portland to Bangor.



Seven years ago, the Parkers were dealt a heavy blow when it was discovered, late into the couple’s first pregnancy, that their unborn daughter would be born with heart trouble and other issues. Alivia Grace lived only a few days before passing away. They experienced a similar tragedy several years later, having to cope with giving birth to a stillborn child. During their various hospital visits until Sam’s eventual labor, she and her husband spent countless hours housed at the Ronald McDonald House in Portland. The support they received, and the relationships they formed during that time, were the sparks that ignited a flame in both of them to give back to a community that had helped them through one of the worst experiences of their lives.



“It’s like a family there,” said Sam Parker while sitting in the living room of the couple’s home on December 17. “You’re already going through so much, so to not have to worry about meals or a place to stay, it’s so valuable when you’re going through what we went through.”



After the experience with their first pregnancy, they were unsure if trying to have a baby was still a part of the plan. A year later, their son Carson was born. The pregnancy was a “total surprise” to both of them, but it changed the way their lives moved forward.



“Carson healed me,” said Sam, who became choked up as she continued. “It was pretty dark for us then [emotionally], and Carson gave us this incredible light.”



Carson is now 6 years old and has two younger sisters, but the family still functions as though it is a family of seven.



“We have photos of the other kids in the house, we decorate a special Christmas tree every year with ornaments that the kids pick out for their two siblings. They’re still very much with us, we keep them alive,” said Sam.



The entire family is involved in volunteer activities over the holiday season. They have been cooking meals at the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor and Portland for several years, and also participate in gift buying and food donation for several organizations. This year, the family will cook at the Ronald McDonald House again, and has also purchased gifts for donation through the Working Hands Project. Her children, Sam said, look forward to the volunteering every year.



“They just know that it’s something we do to give back to people who went through things that we did,” she said. “They’re really smart; they understand that as a family we were lucky to have the support that we did and it’s important to help people who are in those same shoes. They just get it.”



For the Parkers, the holidays are difficult as they reflect on what they have lost, but on how much they have gained as well. As a family, this time of year is not about the gifts, but about life and family and giving back to people she can empathize with in the most difficult situations.



“We get asked all the time about what advice we can give to people going through what we went through,” she said. “Our best advice is to never give up, and to always remember that you deserve happiness.”

