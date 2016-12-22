Water company eyes first rate increase since 2014 for late next year

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

The Stonington Water Company likely will seek a rate increase next year as it seeks to balance out increased operational and maintenance costs.



Annaleis Hafford, the engineer with Olver Associates who manages the water company, raised the possibility of a rate increase on December 19 during a brief discussion of a draft 2017 budget for the utility. That draft budget totals $256,283, an increase of about $27,000 more than the current budget. The budget also anticipates a shortfall of almost $44,000. Although Hafford noted that there will probably be some adjustments to the budget before she’ll present it to the selectmen for approval, she and Town Manager Kathleen Billings agreed that those changes would not make up for that shortfall.



The budget increase and the shortfall are an effect of the work the utility has been doing to improve the aging water system, according to Hafford. She pointed out that the budget includes more than $38,000 in principal and loan payments on loans the utility has taken for recent improvement projects. Although the planned replacement of water lines on Main Street will be covered by a grant with no impact on the budget, the water company awarded a contract Monday for upgrades at the pump station and well field and also plans to replace water lines on Hagen Dock in conjunction with the renovations at the dock.



“We have increased operating costs,” Hafford said. “We may be able to ease the impact on the budget of the Hagen Dock project, but we’re at a point where we need to look at rates.”



Part of the problem, she said, is that the utility does not have a large customer base, and usage, for the most part, has remained stable, even for most of the largest users. Although some of the improvement projects will add a few customers to the water company, that won’t make a big impact on the budget, Hafford said.



One of the largest lines in the budget is borrowing, and Hafford said she would like to structure the planned rate that would allow the water company to build a contingency into the budget in a way that would lessen the need to borrow.



“I’d like to get some contingency in the budget, so that if we get another CDBG grant, we’d have the [local] match and we wouldn’t need to borrow,” she said.



The water company last raised rates in 2014. That increase set the base rate at $102 per quarter for most customers, or $408 per year.



Any new rate hike wouldn’t happen right away. The process is complicated, Hafford said, and requires significant paperwork plus a public hearing and approval from the state’s Public Utilities Commission. She said it probably would not happen until late in 2017.



In other action, the selectmen, who serve as directors of the water company, awarded the contract for the treatment plant and well field upgrades to T. Buck Construction of Turner. Buck’s initial bid of $433,222 was the lowest of four bids the water company received for the project. That figure was reduced after the water company and the contractor removed several elements and some equipment from the project to bring the total project cost, including contingency, to $388,922.



The water company has $355,700 in Rural Development construction funds, plus a $20,000 contingency, leaving a gap of $14,722 in funding for the project. In notes to the selectmen, Hafford pointed out that the utility anticipates ending the year with about $18,000-$20,000 left in its check book, funds which could be used to bridge that funding gap.

