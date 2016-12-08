Early passion for hiking inspires new magazine

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Lisa Schoonmaker found her passion at the age of 6. On a trip to visit her grandmother, something she did with her family several times a year from Long Island, New York, Schoonmaker found herself hiking up Mount Battie in Camden. That initial hike led to hundreds more, and decades later, her passion for hiking and the outdoors has led to the inception of Senior Hiker Magazine.



The magazine started off as playful banter between Schoonmaker and her sister, Jennifer Anderson, and Anderson’s husband David, who were hiking in the White Mountains. It was a beautiful day, Schoonmaker said, but the group quickly found themselves on a trail much more daunting than they had anticipated.



“We starting joking about how our demise would be written about in the Senior Hiker, a magazine that didn’t exist that we just made up then and there,” said Schoonmaker during an interview November 28. “It was a running joke all day.”



The joke became a reality a couple weeks later when Schoonmaker sat down at her computer, opened a document and typed “Senior Hiker” across the top. She started writing about hikes she had been on in a magazine-style format and sent it off to her hiking pals, still thinking it was an extension of a running joke. After reading the text, her friends told her the magazine was something she should sink her teeth into.



She did, along with the help of her sister and brother-in-law, who both contribute to the magazine, as well as artist Siri Beckman and graphic designer Liane Judd. The first edition of the magazine is out now, with several articles and photographs relating to hiking in the northeast area of the United States. Schoonmaker said she hopes to be able to reach beyond that portion of the country to the central and western regions as the magazine goes on.



Schoonmaker is familiar with hiking out west, as she attended college in Boulder, Colo. As someone who was familiar with east coast hiking at the time, she said hiking the Rocky Mountains was an incredible experience.



“It’s so expansive and beautiful. I lived on the west coast off and on for about 10 years, so I spent a lot of time in the mountains,” she said.



In addition to Rocky Mountain hiking, Schoonmaker has also hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide and the International Appalachian Trail.



“One of my favorite places to hike is around the Chic Chocs in Guspe [in the Quebec Province of Canada],” she said. “My husband and I have spent a lot of time hiking and skiing in that area.”



One of her more memorable trips was one she took to Utah with her daughters for her 60th birthday to do a week-long backpacking trip through the Grand Staircase-Escalante. The trip was the longest through-hike she had ever done, though one of the most “powerful” hikes she ever experienced.



“Looking up around you at these beautiful canyons, you feel so amazingly insignificant,” she said. “Life in general seems insignificant, it’s like it all goes away in that experience.”



Now 68, the lifelong hiker hopes that the magazine will help bring to life the experience of hiking for her fellow senior hikers, as well as inspire them to continue at it for as long as they can.



“It’s an interesting community, the hiking community, because age doesn’t have to be a factor,” she said. “I hope this inspires everybody to get out there and to experience it as often as they can, for as long as they can. You can continue to hike as you get older.”

