News Feature

The Island Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, December 8, 2016 Nomination papers will be available soon to island residents

by Faith DeAmbrose and Rich Hewitt

Nomination papers for town elections will be available at town offices and the superintendent’s office beginning Monday, December 12.



In Deer Isle

• One three-year term as selectman, currently held by Ron Eaton.

• One one-year term as tax collector, currently held by Myra Weed.

• One one-year seat as town clerk, currently held by Heather Cormier.

• One one-year seat as road commissioner, currently held by Burt Schmidt.

Papers need to be returned to the town office by Friday, January 20.



In Stonington

• Two three-year seats on the board of selectmen, currently held by Richard Larrabee and John Robbins.

Papers need to be returned to the town office by Friday, January 20.



Deer Isle-Stonington CSD #13 school board

• One three-year seat, currently held by Skip Greenlaw.

• One one-year seat, held by appointment by Loring Kydd who replaced Holly Eaton.

Papers are due back to the central office by January 12.

