Selectmen begin budget process, discuss trash and marijuana

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

Municipal budgeting is always a balancing act and this year will be no different as selectmen weigh needed town projects against increased costs.



The selectmen began the budget process on November 28, and they and the town manager stressed that any dollar figures discussed are very rough numbers that will likely change as they continue their work.



“None of this is set in stone,” Town Manager Kathleen Billings said. “They’re going to keep on changing.”



With still one month to go in the town’s fiscal year, finances look pretty good, according to Selectman Evelyn Duncan.



“It looks like we’ll be in good financial shape going into next year, which is what we try to do as we continue to improve the infrastructure and replace equipment as needed,” Duncan said. “We’re still going to spend money in December and we have to estimate what’s going to be left at the end of December.”



After reviewing revenues from the past year, Duncan estimated that the town will have between $1.4 million and $1.6 million remaining going into next year. Those are “very rough figures,” she said. The town will need about $1.1 million of those funds to make it through the first three months of 2017. Voters each year authorize the selectmen to spend funds during the first three months of the following year until voters approve the new budget at town meeting.



Although they penciled in preliminary budget figures for accounts where expenditures are relatively stable, the three selectmen present—Duncan, Donna Brewer and John Robbins—postponed discussion of some budget lines such as health insurance, the transfer station, wages, and roads until the full board was present.



Transfer station



The selectmen have been considering changes to the transfer station in anticipation of the end of the current contract with PERC in 2018 and to deal with existing issues that have developed in that operation. The town has seen an increase in the amount of trash brought to the facility and problems have developed in handling some of it. Last month, the selectmen voted to rent an open top, roll-off unit if problems continue with the town’s existing compactor.



Billings said the compactor has trouble handling frozen bait boxes and trash that has been compacted before it’s dumped at the station. One of the budget questions this year is whether to purchase a new compactor as part of a retooling of the facility which could include adding restrooms—which will require a well and septic system—as well as a site for increased recycling efforts which would reduce the amount of trash the town sends to PERC.



The cost of a compactor alone could run as high as $150,000. Billings noted that the town expects to receive between $150,000 and $190,000 as its equity share when the PERC contract ends.



“That money can go to help pay for it,” she said, “but it’s not going to cover all of the costs.”



The town may have to work on that project in phases, Billings added, doing some of the prep work in one year and finishing up with the equipment in the following year.



Parking and enforcement



The recently presented Parking Committee report could have an effect on two budget lines depending on what action the selectmen take. Billings reported that the budget line for services from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is expected to stay the same at $68,888. That amount however, does not include any parking enforcement in town.



The committee reported that the sheriff’s office had expressed a willingness to work on enforcement, but additional deputy coverage will increase the costs.



The budget line for the town’s athletic field also will need to be increased if the selectmen opt to implement the committee recommendation to create close to 50 parking spaces at that field. That plan also includes improvements to a walking path along Memorial Lane, including lighting.



The committee offered no estimates on what either of those projects would cost.



Health insurance will be a key element in the budget. Costs for coverage are expected to increase significantly next year.



Other projects that could affect the 2017 budget include a salt/sand shed, a roof job at the former school and the town office building. The selectmen also discussed the purchase of a new truck for the public works department to replace the existing 550 truck. With a good trade-in on that truck, it appears that there will be enough funds in the road equipment reserve account to cover the cost of the truck.



Legal marijuana



Meanwhile, the selectmen continue to take a wait-and-see approach in light of the passage of the recreational marijuana question at the November election. A recount is under way at this point, but some towns already have begun to prepare for the sale of marijuana to become legal in the state.



Some are planning to enact a moratorium which would give them time to craft a local ordinance to regulate sales. But the state Legislature is expected to tinker with the marijuana law, and the work legislators do could affect how towns deal with the sale of pot. Billings said the town was split in the voting on the issue and there already have been questions from residents on what the town plans to do. This has the potential to be a divisive issue in town, she said.



The Maine Municipal Association has indicated that it will develop material regarding the law and how towns can plan for it. MMA also plans to conduct education sessions on the law for town officials. The selectmen want to see what information comes from MMA before they chart a course on how to deal with the issue.

