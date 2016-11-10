Author touring Maine islands to visit Deer Isle

News Feature

Island Readers & Writers (IRW) invites the communities of Deer Isle and Stonington to gather together in celebration of Melissa Sweet’s new book, Some Writer! The Story of E.B. White, during IRW’s tour of six islands off the Maine coast.



On Tuesday, November 15, at 4 p.m., the public is invited to attend an author presentation by Sweet at the Stonington Library. She will talk about the process of writing a biography of beloved Maine writer E.B. White, what research was required to illuminate his prolific life, and what most surprised her about the man and his work. A book sale and signing will follow the presentation.



Sweet will be in Deer Isle the next day to visit students at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School, view projects they’ve worked on in preparation for her visit, answer questions, and lead writing workshops.



Both communities are extending the celebration of E.B. White beyond Sweet’s visit. On Friday and Saturday, November 18-19, at 6:30 p.m., students in grades 6-12 will perform Charlotte’s Web at the Reach Performing Arts Center in Deer Isle.



Saturday, November 19, is E.B. White Day at the Stonington Opera House. Kids can take part in all sorts of family-friendly activities, including coloring and story-telling, and it all caps off with a free screening of the 1973 animated film Charlotte’s Web. Activities start at 1 p.m., and the Charlotte’s Web screening starts at 2 p.m.



For an earlier celebration of E.B. White, Stonington Library is hosting a discussion of E.B. White’s Trumpet of the Swan on November 9 at 4 p.m.

