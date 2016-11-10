Island Country Club awaits property tax decision

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Island Country Club executive committee awaits a decision from the Deer Isle Board of Selectmen as to whether or not the club will have to pay property taxes for the first time in its 88-year history.



Members of the committee met with the selectmen October 27, asking why the club had been given a property tax bill when it never had before.



The change, said selectmen, came when the town hired an assessing firm that spent time reviewing the properties in town. (Prior to the hire, the selectmen were the assessors for the town). It was determined that the club—classified as a 501(c)(7)—was not exempt from property tax. Under IRS tax code, a 501(C)(7) designates a “social club” and while there are specifications about how a club can operate to qualify for federal exemptions, a 501(c)(7) does not guarantee an exemption from local property tax.



Representatives from ICC asked for an exemption, or to structure an agreement in lieu of taxes; however, that decision will not be made until the selectmen meet with their assessing agent on November 16.



“We’re waiting to hear back from the meeting between the town and the assessors,” said Island County Club executive committee co-vice president Sam Ostrow during a phone conversation Monday, November 7. “We hope that they continue the waiver, but if they don’t then we want to sit down and talk about how they arrived at our property tax bill.”



The club was billed for $7,000, with an additional bill of $80.



Selectman Lew Ellis, during a conversation Tuesday, November 8, said that he asked his agent about other country clubs in the state and whether those clubs had been paying property taxes.



“Our agent told me that other clubs do get taxed, and that they [Island Country Club] should also be getting taxed,” said Ellis.



Ostrow noted that the property tax bill came as a surprise this year, and that while there is money in the bank to pay it, it would affect next year’s financial situation to start off the season.



“We do have money in the bank and we can pay a tax bill, so the town does not have to concern itself with us not making the payment,” said Ostrow. “It will, however, affect our finances and operations next year. Think of it this way. That $7,000 is the equivalent of getting nine new members, or raising the memberships $50 each. Given that so many members are local people, it’ll have a heavy effect in this area. For a small golf course with a small membership, $7,000 is a lot of money.”



Ostrow said that the club has consistently lost between $10,000 and $11,000 in operation costs annually over the last few years. This year’s deficit, which Ostrow said is in the same ballpark, does not include the $7,000 property tax bill.



“We’re going to be at a point soon where we need to take a hard look at cutting corners” and try to figure out how to proceed with the future of the course, he said. “We used to have an annual auction that raised almost $20,000 a year, but that’s no longer something we do because it was getting harder and harder to get people to contribute and participate.”



Ellis, who did some research after the October 27 meeting, reported a different financial standing for the club. According to his findings, the club turned a profit in 2014 of over $20,000.



“They’re a not-for-profit organization, which exempts them from state and federal taxes, but it does not exempt them from paying their property tax,” said Ellis. “I think after this meeting [on November 16] the selectmen will agree that the club will be a taxpayer from now on.”



If that is the case, Ostrow said he and the executive committee have no problem being taxpayers, it just means they will have to plan their financials out accordingly during the season.



“We think of this as a cooperative conversation with the town, not a confrontational one,” said Ostrow. “We were really pleased with how the meeting went with the selectmen, it was productive and we really appreciated how they listened and responded to what we were saying. We want to work with them, not against them.”

