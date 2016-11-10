Nature trail reopens at elementary school

News Feature

The seventh and eighth graders at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School have been taking science out of the classroom this fall, collecting and analyzing data on the school’s old nature trail, and now the students are ready to reopen the trail to the public. Everyone has been hard at work identifying native species and learning about the relationships between the living and nonliving components of the site as they cleared the trail, which now extends from the elementary school playground toward the high school, according to a news release.



State Rep. Walter Kumiega (D-Deer Isle) will preside over a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and the students will be available to answer questions about their efforts. The public is invited to participate in this event.



Island Heritage Trust’s Martha Bell and Island Institute Fellow Dana Mark were instrumental in supporting the students in this endeavor, as well as the instruction and guidance of their science teacher, Mickie Flores.



In addition, the project was in collaboration with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute. One mutual goal was to illustrate how an out-of-classroom learning experience in science can serve as a demonstration of proficiency. The students were asked to reflect on what they had learned during their September-November endeavors. Andrew Pappianne said, “I learned more by being out of the classroom because I was able to see firsthand what I was researching. It wasn’t in a book that another person wrote. It was in front of me, ready to be researched and catalogued by me.” Annie Reynolds added, “When I’m in the classroom and the teacher is talking, it is hard to focus, but when we are outside and taking data, I can engage. It is better to act like a real scientist and really do it than read about doing it.”

