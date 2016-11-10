Alateen to deal head on with ongoing student substance abuse issues

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

With an ongoing substance abuse problem plaguing the island communities, Deer Isle-Stonington High School has decided to bring back its Alateen program. The program gives students an opportunity to meet once a week in an open-discussion environment to talk about how alcohol, opioid and other substances are impacting their lives, either on a firsthand basis or otherwise.



The sessions are run by Suzanne Ruch and Kim Hutchinson, who are both trained facilitators. The meetings are run according to Alateen format, said Hutchinson, and open with discussion about the group’s purpose and ground rules, which include confidentiality, speaking one at a time, and listening to each other.



“[After that] we might do a variety of different things, including reading a particular passage out of one of our Alateen books and then having a discussion, or the students might identify a topic of special interest/concern to them and we would then have a larger discussion about that,” she added.



Because the focus of Alateen is to help the students learn how to take care of themselves while dealing with substance problems, much of the group discussion will cover issues about identifying personal needs and how to meet them, establishing boundaries in unhealthy situations, learning how to ask for help and how to have successful and productive lives even if a loved one or caretaker is using.



One of the biggest issues surrounding the program is confidentiality, given the small student population of the school. So, Hutchinson said that making sure the students understand that what is said during the meetings stays with those students is of utmost importance.



“The participants understand how important confidentiality is and that our meeting won’t be successful unless we all adhere to the confidentiality principles, all the time, every time,” she said.



School principal Todd West agreed that the program is a beneficial support system for students who need a place to talk freely about their issues and experiences with substance abuse.



“While there is a focus on opioid use and addiction right now, there have always been adolescents in our community impacted by the drug and alcohol use of those around them. Alateen is one layer of support for those students,” said West.



The group meets every Thursday morning during focus study, with pizza and snacks. For more information, contact the main office at the high school, the guidance office, a teacher, advisor or West.

