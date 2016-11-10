Chase Emerson Library welcomes new librarian

News Feature

In August, Valerie Messana took the reins as the new Chase Emerson Memorial Library head librarian. Messana took over the position with 23 years of prior library experience, most recently as the director of the Mexico Public Library in Mexico, Maine.

by Monique Labbe

Messana and her husband Rick, who is the pastor at the First Baptist Church in Brooklin, moved to the area last year. The couple had lived in Penobscot about 30 years ago and were familiar with the area and people.



“It’s been going great so far,” said Messana while sitting behind the check out desk at the library in October. “In Deer Isle the summer population is a lot larger, but I came at the tail end of that. Some of the seasonal people are still here though, so it’s been pretty steady.”



Messana said that while she is new to the library, she is excited about the programs offered to adults and children. The library has a book discussion group once a month with a dozen regular members, as well as local speakers who give talks regularly. Children’s reading programs happen throughout the summer as well, which is something Messana said she hopes to continue to provide.



“The kids programs are very important to me,” she said. “I came from an active kids program in Mexico, so I will definitely keep that going next summer.”



In addition to working at the library three days a week, Messana also works at the Wilson Museum doing educational work, which is a year-round position, keeping her busy full time during the week. At the museum, Messana is in charge of booking programs and speakers, as well as keeping track of the budgeting.



“There’s a group of us that work together to keep everything together,” she said. “It gets busier in the summer, but we do things the rest of the year as well.”



Messana is no stranger to busy, as she grew up in Houlton, located in southern Aroostook County, during a time when the potato harvest was done by hand instead of harvesters. She said that the experience is a fond memory for her, as are her memories of her time spent at the Mexico Public Library and the library she worked at in Portland before that.



“Picking potatoes was just what we did, it’s hard to explain it to someone who didn’t grow up with it,” she said. “Just like the fact that working in a library is where my heart is, it’s just what I love.”



The library is open 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.

