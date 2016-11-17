Committee presents proposals to curb summer parking swell

News Feature

Parking committee member Renee Sewall discusses recommendations from the committee to ease the parking problems in downtown Stonington during the summer months. The committee presented its recommendations to the selectmen Monday night.

by Rich Hewitt

After a month or so of study, the committee charged with addressing the town’s downtown parking problems has presented a plan that proposes to create new parking spots, designate off-street parking for downtown employees and enforce new parking limits.



The committee formally presented its recommendations to the selectmen on Monday although the board already had received copies of the committee’s report.



The real eyeopener for committee members was the realization that there are 27 businesses in the downtown area that employ a total of 141 people. Those employees don’t all work in town at the same time, but that’s a lot of people looking for parking, even before the tourists arrive.



“With only 230 parking spaces downtown, Stonington, you’ve got a problem,” said committee member Suzy Shepard.



A major component in resolving that problem is to get downtown employees to stop parking on Main Street, said committee member Renee Sewall. Sewall said that research indicates that each parking spot is worth about $12,000 in economic benefit.



“If employees are parking in front of the business, then nobody’s going in,” Sewall said. “They’re only hurting themselves and their business.”



The committee recommended the existing parking area on Pink Street be “designated for daily off-street use of residents, businesses and employees” and the parking spaces on Memorial Lane be designated “as only for employee/employer parking.” Those designations would apply during the peak season from June through September.



“That would free up a whole lot of spaces on Main Street,” Sewell said. “The trick is getting them to do it.”



The committee also recommended the creation of 48 new parking spaces at the existing ball field near the community center. Their proposal would include a walking path around the perimeter of the field and also maintain some green space at the site.

