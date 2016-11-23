Island Employee Cooperative seeks feedback after pharmacy closure

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

With the closure of V&S Pharmacy in Stonington, the Island Employee Cooperative, which owns Burnt Cove Market and V&S Variety in Stonington and The Galley in Deer Isle, is reaching out via an online survey for feedback regarding what will replace the pharmacy.



“The biggest question we were receiving was what is going to go in the place of the pharmacy,” said IEC board of directors member Les Weed. “We all had many ideas of our own, but ultimately we decided to ask our customers what they feel is needed and what they would support.”



The survey went live on November 17, and since then Weed said the feedback coming in has been positive overall, and “exactly what we were looking for.”



Some of that feedback has included new and expanded product offerings, suggestions for improving operations, better customer assistance and services and positive support for the employees.



The IEC is planning on running the survey until December 1; however, Weed said that if positive and beneficial feedback continues to come in, the survey may continue for another week or two.



“We really want the community to realize that even though we made the decision to exit the pharmacy business we are looking to the future with plans on growing as a retail provider for the Island,” said Weed. “We now have more resources to put into what we know and can be best at which is providing retail products and services to this community.”



The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/IECSurvey. Those who fill out the survey will be eligible for one of 30 $25 gift certificates to Burnt Cove Market, V&S Variety or The Galley.

