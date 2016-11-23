Mentoring options available on the Island

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Representatives from Project Launch and the Ready By 21 mentorship program hosted an informational discussion in late October, to bring awareness about the programs to the island community.



Mike Wood, a member of the advisory committee for Project Launch, gave a brief history of the program, which started at a time when only “50 to 60 percent” of seniors at Deer Isle-Stonington High School were going to college. Over the years, that number went up to about 70 percent; however, the pattern appeared to be that a good portion of those students dropped out by Thanksgiving.



Kim Hutchinson, who developed the program, has worked over the last four years to match students with DISHS alumni who have been successful at college, with the idea that through mentorship comes success. The program has “helped tremendously,” according to DISHS graduate Chelsea Brown, who has gone from mentee to mentor as a student at the University of Maine in Orono.



Brown said that the students she has worked with have all said that the program has helped them be successful in staying in college, and that it did the same for her once she began her post secondary education.



Similar to the Project Launch program, Ready By 21 also provides mentorship services to youth at the high school. While mentors with the Project Launch program range in age from 18-25 and work primarily with students going off to college, the Ready By 21 program has mentors ranging in ages anywhere from 25 to 80, according to executive director Kyra Alex.



“We want to just give the kids someone they can turn to when they need help with something,” said Alex. “We want to help them learn and understand that they can be independent and are capable of being successful on or off the island.”



Alex also noted that she has seen firsthand how the relationships formed between the mentors and mentees have helped to combat depression, addiction and other forms of mental illness.



“When you develop attachments to people, it helps negate attachments that the students might instead make to substances,” she said.



This year, the program acquired a physical residence, as the Mentor Center was formed at the Deer Isle-Sunset Congregational Church’s parish house. Since the acquisition, Ready By 21 has hosted family dinners, education and exploration workshops, in-service events and trainings.



For more information about how to become involved in Project Launch, contact Hutchinson at 348-2288, 460-7881 or 348-6123. For Ready By 21, visit the program’s website at readyby21mentoring.com.

