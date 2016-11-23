Selectmen decline tax exemption request

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

After meeting with their assessing agent on November 16, members of the Deer Isle Board of Selectmen voted unanimously during a November 17 meeting that the Island Country Club will become a property taxpayer to the town moving forward. The decision came after meeting with representatives from the country club last month, where it was noted that the organization had never received a property tax bill in its history.



Island Country Club is classified as 501(c)(7), which, under IRS tax code, designates a “social club” and while there are specifications about how a club can operate to qualify for federal exemptions, a 501(c)(7) does not guarantee an exemption from local property tax.



“Our agent did some research, and he found that country clubs in other towns are all paying property taxes,” Selectman Lew Ellis said during the meeting. “Every town that they [the assessors] work for has country clubs paying taxes to the town. Our agent said that ours should be too.”



The amount on the tax bill sent to the Island Country Club was $7,000, with an additional $80 bill. Comparatively, Ellis reported that Causeway Golf Club in Southwest Harbor pays almost $39,000 annually in property taxes. The Castine Golf Club pays roughly $7,800 yearly. Both courses are nine-hole courses like the Island Country Club.



During their October meeting with the board of selectmen, representatives from the country club said that should the selectmen decide to decline their request for an exemption, they would like to meet to discuss the breakdown of what led to the amount on the tax bill, considering they had never received one before. Ellis said that he, along with selectmen Ron Eaton and Twyla Weed, are still willing to entertain that discussion, though the country club is on the clock to pay its property tax bill before the December 31 deadline.



“They mentioned they would want to see the breakdown, and we have it if they’d still like to see it,” said Ellis.



Sam Ostrow, co-vice president of the Island Country Club, said that he would like to see the breakdown, but that he, along with the rest of the committee, understands why the selectmen came to the decision that they did.



“We certainly respect the selectmen’s decision, and we will go forward under that decision,” said Ostrow during a phone conversation Monday, November 21.



That being said, Ostrow also noted that he believes the decision will impact the club members moving forward.



“We hope they understand the process we went through, and also understand that we have a responsibility to the town. We’re trying to balance that responsibility with our responsibility to our members,” he said.

