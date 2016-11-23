News Feature

Deer Isle Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, November 23, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, November 23, 2016 Haystack’s autumn programs going strong, providing opportunity

George Stevens Academy junior Kessler Parrott was a student in the textiles/shibori dyeing workshop during Haystack’s fall Studio Based Learning program—here she confers with the artist/instructor Chris Leith.

Haystack’s annual Studio Based Learning, a three-day studio program for area high school students, was held September 19-21. For 22 years the program has provided students with the opportunity to participate in workshops in craft media taught by professional artists. Students and chaperones live on campus throughout the program and, in addition to studio time, faculty artists present work and share their ideas, inspiration, and creative processes, each evening, according to a news release from Haystack.



Sixty-eight students, from Deer Isle-Stonington High School, George Stevens Academy and the Harbor School in Blue Hill, Bucksport High School, Vinalhaven High School, and Mt. Desert Island High School, attended this year. Instructors included: Patrick Quinn (blacksmithing), Anna Low (book arts), Ellen Wieske (metals), Heather McCalla (wood), and Chris Leith (textiles).



Studio Based Learning was supported this year by the Parker Poe Charitable Trust and Haystack’s jackandharriet Fund.



Ninety-two people participated in Haystack’s annual, season-ending workshop program for Maine residents, Open Door, October 7-10. Offered since 1982, this intensive fall session for Maine residents allows adults, 18 and older and of any skill level, to participate in a studio session of their choosing, and to retreat and spend time with people from throughout the state.



2016 Instructors included: Meagan Crowley (blacksmithing), Barbara Korbel (book arts), Kari Radasch (clay), Warren Seelig (fiber), Sue Amendolara (metals), Zeke Leonard (wood), and Jaed Coffin (writing).



Open Door was supported this year by Haystack’s Program Endowment Fund.

