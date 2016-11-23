Problems encountered with Hagen Dock wall

News Feature

Work continues at Stonington’s Hagen Dock as crews have made their way through half the lower section. With a steady stream of crushed rock coming in for fill, crews work around the tide and weather.

Problems with a section of the granite block wall on Hagen Dock will force the town to close the public landing for a time.



Selectmen, at a meeting November 7, viewed photographs of the back wall facing the harbor that showed large empty spaces behind the wall which appear to have buckled.



“It seems like one part is tipping in and one part is tipping out,” said Town Manager Kathleen Billings.



Contractors discovered the problem after they removed the long section of Hagen Dock which opened up a side view of the problem wall. It was unclear whether open spaces behind the wall and the buckling were caused by the removal of the other section of wall or whether those issues have existed for a long time. Selectmen had different views on how long the problem might have been there, but all agreed that the town will have to deal with it.



“We don’t want to blame anybody,” said board chairman Richard Larrabee. “It’s just something we have to fix.”



Town officials met with the contractor and others to assess the situation, said Billings on November 18, and the fix will require removing the large granite stones that compose the wall, down to the first two courses, and resetting the stones securely.



The work will mean closing the town landing for a period of time, expected to be one-to-two weeks. The town had made provisions with the contractor to keep a path open to the ramp leading to the town dock during the rebuilding of Hagen Dock. But when the wall, which supports the ramp and the dock system, is rebuilt, the ramp and docks will also have to be temporarily removed, eliminating access to and from the water.



Billings said that the closure of the town landing will pose a problem for some, but those affected have been notified and are turning to other waterfront land owners for continued access.



Billings added that the construction crew from Goodwin & Son has worked quickly so far and would work hard to get the wall rebuilt as soon as possible.



She said that while it will take a little more time to rebuild the wall, it would not significantly affect the project’s bottom line. She said she is currently working with bond counsel to apply for the loan approved by voters at town meeting—an amount not to exceed $500,000—that will fund the balance of the project. To date, said Billings, the bills have been paid using grant funds and funds from approved reserve accounts. Bids for the loan will be opened by selectmen on December 5, said Billings, and funds will only be spent as needed, to ensure the town pays the lowest costs possible.

