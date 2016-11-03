Local charity receives donation from a young source

News Feature

Gavin Eaton, center, gives the bike he won through the Books For Bikes drawing to Helena and Wade Dow for the Coastal Christmas auction.

by Monique Labbe

A young boy or girl will receive a new bike for Christmas, thanks to the kindness of a sixth grader at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School.



Gavin Eaton, the son of Travis and Angel Eaton, was the winner of a drawing through the Books For Bikes program this past spring as a fifth-grade student. His prize was a brand new bike; however instead of keeping it, he donated it to the Christmas is For Kids program, which is run by Wade and Helena Dow of Brooklin.



The idea to donate was one he had at the very beginning, when the Books For Bikes program, sponsored by the Marine Lodge on the island, started.



“I had just gotten a new bike for Christmas that year, and so I knew that if I won the drawing I wanted to give the bike for donation,” said Eaton during an interview Tuesday, November 1. “I wanted to donate it because it makes me sad that some kids have to go without things for Christmas. This was my way of helping out.”



Eaton put the time and work into making sure he had plenty of tickets to put into the raffle, reading enough books to collect five tickets a week during the six-week program. No one besides his parents knew his plan, and when his name was drawn, Eaton said the teachers were “pretty surprised” with what he was going to do with the bike.



As a family, the Eatons have contributed to the Christmas is For Kids program’s annual Coastal Christmas event, which they have also attended for several years. Gavin’s mom, Angel, said she could not have been more proud of her son when he decided to donate the bike to the auction part of this year’s Coastal Christmas.



“I was super proud of him,” she said.



Now in its 15th year, the Coastal Christmas event has given numerous donations to families in need during the holiday season. Angel Eaton said that the program is one of the family’s favorites to give back to because of how many people it has helped over the years.



“It’s a wonderful program that they have,” she said. “I can’t even tell you how many people it has helped.”



This year’s Coastal Christmas event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. Dinner is $10 a person, with live musical entertainment to follow at an additional $10. The cost to attend the entire evening is $16. Dinner will be a bean and casserole dinner.



Correction: In a previous article and in print we incorrectly identified the date of the event. The correct date is November 12.

