The Island Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, November 10, 2016 Shakeup in Washington; Islanders vote on pot, guns and wages Langley re-elected

Stephen Zembruski gets a ballot from election clerk Mike Wood during the November 8 General Election. Deer Isle saw a steady stream of voters throughout the day, as well as registered a number of new voters to boast a 72 percent turnout.

by Anne Berleant

Editors note: With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Referendum Question 2, a three percent tax on incomes over $200,000 to fund education, was unofficially called as approved late Thursday morning by a margin of 7,665 votes.



With high voter turnout on Election Day, Islanders’ choice of Hillary Rodham Clinton for president aligned with the overall Maine tally as they voted 60.1 percent for the Democratic candidate and 49.9 percent for Republican winner Donald Trump.



Trump prevailed after a long campaign to be the 45th President of the United States. However, incumbents were handily re-elected, no matter their party affiliation. Republican Bruce Poliquin retained his U.S. House District 2 seat although Island voters fell on the side of Democratic candidate Emily Cain by a margin of 58.2 percent to 41.8 percent.



In the U.S. House District 1 race, representing Isle au Haut in this area, Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree received 62.2 percent of the vote to Republican Mark Holbrook’s 37.8 percent.



In the state Senate District 7 race, Republican incumbent Brian Langley returns for his fourth and final term, easily winning over Democratic candidate Moira O’Neill, 55 percent to 45 percent across his district. In Stonington, that margin was a much narrower three votes, and in Deer Isle, Langley prevailed 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent, or by 13 votes.



The victory “feels good,” Langley said in an interview at the Island Ad-Vantages office in Stonington the morning of November 9.



Langley is discarding his usual late fall vacation, he said, to meet with constituents he met on the campaign trail, “who had good ideas for legislation, things people felt needed to be fixed.” These range from suggestions from the Maine State Police Association to helping facilitate discussion with local fishing communities on how to handle a possible, future drop in the lobster population.



Also ahead is dealing with the effect of a Trump presidency on Mainers. “Anything to do with health care, changes to the Affordable Care Act, will have some effect on Maine as well as across the country,” Langley said. “But for the most part, what I see is people wanting to go back to work to make Maine a better place, on both sides.”



With the “numbers so close” between the votes received by the two presidential candidates, “we have to listen to everyone, work with colleagues across the aisle, make compromises and get things done,” he said.



In the state legislature, Democrat House District 134 Representative Walter Kumiega ran unopposed to win his fourth and final term. Democratic incumbent Dave Miramant retained his seat for State Senate District 12, which includes Isle au Haut and several Knox County towns, over former U.S. Congressman David Emery, 52.3 percent to 47.7 percent.



Referendum questions 1 and 2, on legalizing recreational marijuana and taxing incomes over $200,000 an additional 3 percent to fund education, have resulted in extremely slim margins statewide, and as of press time, were too close to call. However, approval for both led by late afternoon on Wednesday, November 9, by a few thousand votes.



In Deer Isle, voting reflected the narrow margin on Question 1, favoring marijuana legalization by a margin of one vote.



All election results are unofficial until declared by the Secretary of State.



On Question 3, firearm background checks, Stonington voted against the measure by 15 out of 595 votes, while Deer Isle was in favor by a margin of 25 votes of the 1,219 total. Isle au Haut came out firmly in favor of Questions 1 and 4, and moderately so on Question 3.



Answering the question of whether people vote for unopposed candidates, 1,558 Deer Isle and Stonington voters cast ballots for the unopposed Kumiega out of 1,841 total ballots cast, representing a shade under 85 percent.

