Isle au Haut sets town meeting day

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Residents of Isle au Haut are called to the 2017 town meeting on Monday, April 24, at 8:30 a.m. at Revere Memorial Hall.



“It’s business as usual,” Third Selectman Peggi Stevens said.



Municipal articles to fund town services such as snow removal, the fire department, solid waste disposal and administration contain no specific dollar amounts recommended by selectmen. Instead, taxpayers will receive a spreadsheet at town meeting showing what was spent in 2016, the balance, and the request for 2017, Stevens said. (First Selectman John DeWitt was not available for comment by press time.)



“The news is we got out our tax bills for last year, we’re on our April 24 meeting schedule, our audit is complete,” Stevens said. “We dug ourselves out of our problems. I’m real proud of the whole staff. The selectmen worked well together.”



For two years Isle au Haut was playing catch up, holding its 2015 town meeting in March 2016, after the money for the school and town had already been spent, and then delaying its 2016 town meeting until later in the year.



Voters will also be asked to approve a gift of the Isle au Haut Electric Power Company building at town landing and approve an early termination of the lease with the company, as the company has built its own office. A later article requests the town fund a Tele-med building, which will be at that location.



In school articles, the 2017-18 proposed school budget of $281,548 shows an increase of less than $200, mainly because transportation costs are down nearly 50 percent, from $38,580 to $20,000, and special education costs are down, from $18,950 to $13,977, balancing out increases in regular instruction and administration. The anticipated state subsidy for education is set at $10,154, and the school board requests $1,000 for the roof reserve account, half of its 2016 request.



Isle au Haut Boat Services Schedule April 24

Departs Stonington for Isle au Haut: 7 a.m.

Departs Isle au Haut for Stonington: 4:15 p.m.

