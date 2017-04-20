Deer Isle student to represent Maine in national competition

News Feature

An eighth-grader from Deer Isle has won a chemistry competition and received an expenses-paid trip to compete at the national level. Rylee Eaton, a student at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School, became the 2017 Maine You Be The Chemist Challenge Champion. Students from Sedgwick, Brooklin, Deer Isle and Stonington came together at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School to compete for the top prize. Eaton will represent Maine at the National You Be The Chemist Challenge in Washington, D.C. this June.



Developed by the Chemical Educational Foundation (CEF), the Challenge is a question-and-answer competition that motivates fifth- to eighth-grade students to sharpen their knowledge of chemistry concepts and their real-world applications, according to a news release.



The 2017 Maine State Challenge was held in Deer Isle and was sponsored by Island Heritage Trust and The Galley. After correctly answering dozens of chemistry and general science questions over multiple rounds of competition, Eaton was declared the Maine Challenge Champion. McHenna Martin, a seventh grader from Deer-Isle Stoning Elementary School, Isabelle Hurley, an eighth-grader from Brooklin School, and Franklin Sealander, an eighth-grader from Brooklin School earned the titles of first, second, and third runners-up, respectively.



Eaton has earned a participant spot at the National You Be the Chemist Challenge on June 19 in Washington, D.C. The first-through fourth-place finishers will also receive scholarships totaling $18,500 for future educational use.



Visit the CEF website, chemed.org, for more information.

