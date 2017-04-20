Isle au Haut Town Meeting

News Feature

Monday, April 24, 8:30 a.m.

Revere Memorial Hall



75 Articles

School budget: $281,548

Municipal budget: To be announced



Nominations from the floor.



One-year terms: three selectmen, three tax assessors, treasurer, tax collector, fire chief, road commissioner, two planning board seats, one Colwell Ramp Waterfront Access Board seat.



Two-year terms: one planning board seat, one Colwell Ramp Waterfront Access Board seat



Three-year terms: two planning board seats, one school board seat.



Mail boat departs Stonington for Isle au Haut at 7 a.m.,departs Isle au Haut for Stonington at 4:15 p.m.

