News Feature
Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, April 20, 2017
Isle au Haut Town Meeting
Monday, April 24, 8:30 a.m.
Revere Memorial Hall
75 Articles
School budget: $281,548
Municipal budget: To be announced
Nominations from the floor.
One-year terms: three selectmen, three tax assessors, treasurer, tax collector, fire chief, road commissioner, two planning board seats, one Colwell Ramp Waterfront Access Board seat.
Two-year terms: one planning board seat, one Colwell Ramp Waterfront Access Board seat
Three-year terms: two planning board seats, one school board seat.
Mail boat departs Stonington for Isle au Haut at 7 a.m.,departs Isle au Haut for Stonington at 4:15 p.m.