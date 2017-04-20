CSD budget tackles hard issues

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Parents of students in the Deer Isle-Stonington schools and residents of both towns called for more transparency and further consideration of students regarding the 2017-18 school budget during a meeting on April 13.



Almost 100 students, parents and community members attended the meeting, more than twice the number in attendance during the first budget meeting the week before.



As in the previous week’s meeting, concern about the reorganization of staffing and the elimination of positions was at the forefront of discussion, especially from parents of students in the schools.



“I just can’t understand how this will benefit our kids,” said Tracie Morey while commenting on the proposal to have one social studies teacher for grades 5-12, something that was brought up at the previous meeting. “I want to be able to keep my kids here—I love our schools, and I love this island—but right now, I have to consider transferring. We have to keep the needs of the kids as the most important thing.”



The school board has asked for a zero percent tax impact from this budget, forcing Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington and administrators to take a hard look at the structure of the way the schools are currently operating.



“We really took a hard look at what the needs are at both schools and the number of kids,” said Elkington. “Several other small schools in the state that are in the same situation have moved to a K-12 model, with teachers teaching at multiple grade levels. This is not a new concept, and, if done right, can be very effective, because all the teachers at all grade levels will have an understanding of the students’ needs.”



Elkington added that with the K-12 model, the school department would be able to hire more full-time teachers, which would improve the experience and quality of applicants.



“It is very hard to hire part-time teachers, which is something that we’ve run into,” he said. “This would eliminate that.”



Elkington also said he understands the community’s plea for transparency.



“I understand the concern from the parents about things seemingly happening all at once, and I should have done a better job at getting that information out earlier,” he said.



Moving forward, Elkington plans to send out a letter weekly, updating the community on the budget process. That letter can be found by clicking the Union 76 tab on the Deer Isle-Stonington High School website.



The next budget meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the high school gym.



DISHS cost per student through the years

2012-13: $16,925 (10th highest in state)

2013-14: $22,325 (5th highest in state)

2014-15: $24,115 (3rd highest in state)

