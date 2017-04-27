School budget process nears completion

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The final proposed version of the 2017-18 CSD 13 budget is nearing completion, with Superintendent Chris Elkington working to produce a budget with a zero percent tax increase, as per school board request.



The budget has sparked controversy with parents and community members, particularly over cuts to teaching positions at both the elementary and high school levels. One such cut is to the social studies position at the high school, currently held by Terry Seibert, who also serves as athletic director for both schools.



During the first budget meeting a few weeks ago, student representative to the board Caleb Hardie spoke on behalf of the student body expressing concern about cutting Seibert’s position.



“I would like to urge the board to heavily reconsider this,” said Hardie. “I think the students are all in agreement on that.”



At a budget meeting on April 25, Elkington suggested there could be a way to keep a full-time social studies position at the high school, though he would have to comb through the budget again to piece together funds from different lines. The position would be a two-thirds teaching position and a one-third athletic director position.



“From conversations I’ve had with members of the board and staff, I think there’s a way to sort of piece this together,” said Elkington.



Elkington added that because of the athletic director duties, the position would look more like a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job because of night games during the various seasons.



Board member Stephen York said he agreed with the need to keep a social studies teacher on full-time at the high school, but noted that he liked the model of having an assistant principal with athletic director duties better than the social studies teacher and athletic director position.



Seibert said he was in “100 percent agreement” with York.



With one more meeting to go before the board votes on the budget next Tuesday, the expenditure budget for 2017-18 is currently at $6,213,598, a 3.9 percent decrease from the current budget. Despite the decrease, Elkington noted that while Stonington’s share of funding the budget will go down 6.59 percent, or $81,990, Deer Isle’s share is slated to go up $120,393, or 4.98 percent.



“It’s just something that we can’t help, even with the decreases we’ve made,” he said.



One more budget meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 28, at 3:30 p.m. in the Deer Isle-Stonington High School gym. The board plans to vote on the budget Tuesday, May 2.

