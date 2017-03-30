News Feature

Our Community Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, March 30, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, March 30, 2017 DMR Advisory Council adopts new lobster rules

by Anne Berleant

In a final step of the administrative process, the Department of Marine Resources announced on March 17 the adoption of lobster fishery rules pertaining to license entry and exit ratios and the apprentice program.



Included is limiting the issuance of lobster-fishing licenses in Zone C to a 1:1 entry/exit ratio, following a majority vote of the zone council on September 8, 2016. With the vote, no open lobster zones remain in Maine.



The DMR is accepting zone transfer requests from individuals who wish to transfer into Zone C.



License waiting lists have also undergone a rule change. Based on recently passed legislation in Augusta, the DMR will remove individuals who already hold a license from existing waiting lists and create a single transfer list. License transfers will be done on a one-to-one basis with no net increase in transfers in any zone.



In addition, anyone who completes the apprenticeship program in multiple zones must still document the minimum 1,000 fishing hours over a minimum of 200 calendar days in each desired zone. The 24-month requirement is met 24 months from the date the individual logs their first day in the apprenticeship program.



Exit ratios have also changed in Zones B and E. For Zone B, the exit ratio has changed from 5:1 to 3:1 of licenses expired to new licenses granted. In Zone E, the 5:1 exit ratio has changed from using the number of trap tags associated with licenses to the number of licenses not renewed.



The complete rules may be viewed at maine.gov/dmr. Questions may be directed to Sarah Cotnoir, Maine Department of Marine Resources, at sarah.cotnoir@maine.gov, or 624-6596.

