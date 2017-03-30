Goats signal spring at Yellow Birch Farm

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Signs of spring are creeping up at Yellow Birch Farm, with greenhouses starting to produce vegetables to supply area restaurants for their openings in May. The surest signs of life, though, are the cries and bleating heard from the goat stalls, as spring births have been producing the farm’s newest batch of kids over the past couple of weeks.



“There are still seven of the mothers who are pregnant,” said Missy Greene, who owns the farm with her husband Eric Ziner, while tending to a mother goat giving birth. “That means we could have anywhere from seven more babies to 21 if they all have triplets.”



Greene, Ziner and farm worker Oriana Wuerth have had some late nights recently, tending to the mothers and making sure the births go as smoothly as possible.



“There was one night, we knew one of the girls was going to go into labor at some point, and it was a particularly cold night, so Oriana and I were in here huddled and wrapped up in all our thermal watching Masterpiece Theatre until the baby finally came around midnight,” said Greene.



“There was actually something very cozy about that,” added Wuerth. “It was just the two of us and all the goats and you could hear them all either sleeping or sort of sniffing around. It was actually kind of great.”



While summer is the busiest time on the farm, with a farm stand and other farm events, spring is a busy time as well.



“Spring just kind of sneaks up on you, because all of a sudden the Whale’s Rib is opening on Mother’s Day and you’re like ‘okay we better get to it!’” said Greene.



The Yellow Birch Farm farm stand will also be opening later in May, and Greene said she is hoping to do even more events on the farm this year.



“We’d like to do something with Edible Island, maybe have the students that are involved in the program at the school come over and do a meal here,” she said.



For now, though, the focus is on the goats.



“We have a baby monitor in the house, and we keep a pretty close eye on them. We’ve gotten to know the signs for when they’re about to go into labor,” said Greene. “They get this sort of glazed over look, and you just know it’s coming.”

