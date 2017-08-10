Kingman Gallery presents ‘Photographic Abstractions’

News Feature

Photographic Abstractions, an exhibit of Terry Hire’s photographs will be on view at the Kingman Gallery through September 5, with an artist reception on Sunday, August 13, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Photographic Abstractions, an exhibit of Terry Hire’s photographs will be on view at the Kingman Gallery through September 5, with an artist reception on Sunday, August 13, from 2 to 5 p.m.



It is man-made objects, building parts and old boats that catch Hire’s eye. He sees the environment through the lens as it could be, not necessarily as it is. He arranges the elements in a graphic and abstract way, playing up the surface texture using repetition of line and pattern with vibrant colors to create his unique photographic imagery.



Kingman Gallery is located at 117 Center District Crossroad. For information, visit kingmangallery.com.

