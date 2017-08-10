Planning Commission organizes waste collection

News Feature

The Hancock County Planning Commission announced an opportunity for residents of Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Deer Isle, Ellsworth, Sedgwick and Surry to dispose of Household Hazardous Waste and Universal Waste on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ellsworth High School.



Household Hazardous Waste refers to materials with caustic, flammable, toxic or reactive properties. Examples include pesticides, polishes, lye, acids, solvents, oil-based paint, swimming pool chemicals, and old gasoline. Universal Waste includes materials containing mercury, cadmium and lead such as rechargeable batteries, cathode ray tubes, TVs and computer monitors, fluorescent lamps, mercury thermostats, motor vehicle switches, PCB ballasts, and thermometers.



The collection is restricted to households. Commercial and other forms of waste cannot be accepted.



Participants must pre-register at their municipal office and receive a permit to be presented the day of the event. The permit allows the disposal of up to 10 gallons or 40 pounds of HHW/UW without charge. For details on what materials are accepted and other requirements, see hcpcme.org. Scroll down one-third of the page for information.



Residents from non-participating towns may dispose of up to five gallons or 20 pounds of HHW for a fee. There is no charge for computer monitors or televisions for any Hancock County resident. There is a small disposal fee for other electronics for residents from non-participating towns. Contact Sheri Walsh at swalsh@hcpcme.org or 667-7131 for more information.

