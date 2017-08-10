Water, trash projects next for Stonington

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

Selectmen focused on two pending projects during their Monday night meeting.



They named the contractors for the first phases of the expansion of the transfer station. The contract for the excavation/earthworks portion of the project goes to Skip Eaton. Eaton was the next-to-the-lowest bidder, but since his bid was just $300 higher than the low bidder, the selectmen opted to go with the local contractor.



“He’s done a lot of good work for us over the years,” said Selectman Chris Billings.



The other selectmen agreed. Eaton’s bid was $40,453.



They also awarded the contract for the concrete work to B.K. Burgess, who was the only bidder for that portion of the project. His total bid was $39,885.



Approval of those contracts was contingent upon a review of their bids by engineer Andrew McCullough who designed the project.



The concrete work and excavation are just the first part of the project which also will include construction of a building to house a new trash compactor. Town Manager Kathleen Billings said the total cost of the project will be between $135,000 and $140,000. There is no set date for the start of construction and a lot will depend on the schedules of the two contractors, Billings said; however, the work will begin this summer.



Meanwhile, the town is gearing up for the start of the Main Street water line project, which starts after Labor Day. Crews are already in town conducting a pre-blast survey and meeting with property owners along Main Street, according to Billings. Town officials are pressuring the contractor to finalize the traffic plan for the project, since it will affect motor and pedestrian access to the downtown area.



“They’ve been slow in coming up with it,” Billings said Monday. “We’ve pressured them on this because the DOT needs to approve it.”



She said she wants to make sure everything is in place so the actual construction can begin right after Labor Day.



In a meeting with the contractors on Friday, Billing said, they went over the need to keep Main Street open to traffic as much as possible. She said she stressed that Main Street businesses will need to have deliveries made during construction. Business owners are being asked to contact the town and the contractors about the types and times of their deliveries.



Betts suggested that the contractor might consider doing some work at night to avoid the delivery traffic.



“There’s fewer deliveries,” he said, “but the neighbors might not be happy about it.



The project involves the replacement of the entire water line along Main Street from Robbins Avenue to North Main Street. Although the main portion of the tourist season will be winding down, there will still be summer visitors in the area and Billings said it is important that they and local residents know they will be able to get downtown.



“It’s going to be complicated, but we’ll try to mitigate all the complications as much as we can,” she said. “We want people to know that these businesses are open and that they can get to them. If they’re working on the sidewalk, there will be something down so they can get to a business. The town is going to be open for business as usual.”

