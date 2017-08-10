French documentary highlights community

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Television viewers overseas will get a glimpse at the lobstering business in Stonington this fall when a documentary shot this month premieres on the French online network ARTE.



Documentary filmmaker Anais le Guennec started to research the history of the lobstering community earlier this year after she discovered the town through an Internet search.



“I was looking for a special place where lobstering would be more than a business activity, where lobstering would be a way of life,” she said. “When I started contacting people, I knew there was a story to tell.”



Guennec shot scenes downtown, as well as aboard a lobster boat owned by John Williams. The crew filmed Williams and his wife Judith during a dinner with friends at their home as well.



“I asked them if we could organize such a thing because I wanted to film them gathering around a table,” she said. “John fished lobsters for us and cooked them. Judith prepared great side dishes and a marvelous blueberry cake.”



Guennec also spoke with Bill Haviland from the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society to get background on the lobstering history.



“[Haviland] was very great, very articulate, and really patient because we made several takes with him under the sun and he did not complain once,” she said.



Walter Reed provided transportation to the different lobster boats Guennec and her crew filmed on, which also included shots aboard Genevieve McDonald’s lobster boat. One of the highlights, she said, were the people she met throughout the process.



“When you go on a shooting like this one, you want to meet people, that is what we did,” said Guennec.



Those people will be the main focus of the documentary, which goes to production later this month. The program, said Guennec, does not focus on the business side of industries but on the “people and landscapes surrounding them.”



“We want our audience to discover a community, its history, where and how she lives and be moved by all of that,” she added.



In addition to the network’s website, Guennec also plans to send DVDs to Haviland and Williams.

