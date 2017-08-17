Isle au Haut moving to solar power

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The Isle au Haut Electric Power Company has steadily, and without fanfare, been planning a switch to provide the island’s electrical needs through the power of the sun.



The member-owned, for-profit cooperative serves 140 year-round and seasonal customers and, for decades, electricity has arrived through an underwater cable from Stonington. That cable is over 34 years old and “well beyond its expected life,” President Jim Wilson told members in a November memo that outlined the planned transition to solar power, an idea that became economically viable as solar technology costs fell in recent years.



The transition to solar will be done in two stages, first in conjunction with the cable, starting in 2018, and then to fully solar when the cable fails.



“We don’t know when that will be,” Wilson said. “It could be tomorrow, it could be years from now.”



The first stage will use about 300 to 600 solar panels, “depending upon the final configuration,” Wilson said, and will be able to power the island if the cable fails.



The town voted in 2016 to sell the power company 4.86 acres on Coombs Mountain for the solar panel arrays and associated building for $9,600.



The second stage will increase the number of panels, with the exact number dependent on what the company learns in the first phase, and bring the island into full-solar power but for a projected 100 hours or so of diesel-powered operation, anticipated mostly in the winter months.



Both stages will use large-scale lithium-ion or iron-flow batteries—which one is undetermined at this point—with a single phase inverter and diesel backup. Acquiring an inverter, which will allow a smooth transition from cable to island-independent power, has delayed the project until early 2018.



The two-phase approach will keep costs down: “Stage one will reduce our costs, but if we make it too big, that won’t be true,” Wilson said.



Because the solar-generated electricity will generate more than needed, heat pumps will store energy for use later that day, and “significantly reduce heating costs” before the island is fully solar powered.



“These heat pumps will [help] replace fossil fuels that people are paying an arm and a leg for out here,” Wilson said. “That will retain income on the island that the island really needs.”



Cost comparison



The high cost of replacing the cable prompted the company to look at alternative, renewable sources. To replace the existing cable would cost around $1,160,000, plus installation, doubling electricity costs to 0.83 cents per kilowatt hour. A cable able to handle 50 percent growth over the next quarter decade would cost around $1.7 to $2.0 million, and raise costs to over $1/kWh. The planned solar system will keep costs about the same, Wilson said.



The initial cost of going solar is about $600,000, while the second stage costs more. “A large part of our final cost when we’re in the second phase will depend upon how much of that excess electricity we can use, how many heat pumps and other devices people use to store energy,” Wilson wrote in a July 24 letter accompanying electric bills.



Offsetting costs is a 30 percent federal tax credit for investments in renewable energy, which the company can use by forming a second company, the IAH Renewable Energy Co., that will purchase the panels, inverters and batteries and then sell the electricity to IAH Electric Power Co.



“What we’re waiting for is to make sure that we have the right technical solution and then approach investors,” Wilson said. “We have to find investors who have substantial passive tax obligations.” According to the federal renewable energy tax credit regulations, investors must invest passive income, such as income from real estate rentals.



Wilson said investors will recoup most of their investments within the first year or so, with accelerated depreciation credits accruing in the next four years before investors acquire their full expected return. Isle au Haut Electric Power Co. will acquire ownership of the equipment in seven years, and, at that time, the investment company will be dissolved.



Going solar is a way for Isle au Haut to buy all its electricity locally. “That’s money we keep on the island that is otherwise leaving the island,” Wilson said.

