Wilson Museum acquires Joshua Adam painting

The Wilson Museum has acquired “Fitz-Gerald Studio,” a painting by Castine artist Joshua Adam, for its permanent collection.

The painting was selected as the People’s Choice during the second annual Collecting Castine art show and museum fundraiser.



Adam was inspired by the fact that the art show was dedicated to the memory of Castine artists Clark and Liddy Fitz-Gerald, a press release said.



Clark Fitz-Gerald was a sculptor whose work was commissioned by several American cities, churches and universities. Liddy Fitz-Gerald was a fiber artist who had her first gallery show in Castine at the age of 86.



“I thought this composition honored both the artistic legacy of the Fitz-Gerald family and the historic aspects of Castine. I love the rustic, lived-in look of this working studio,” Adam said in the release.



Adam was born in San Rafael, California. He graduated from Colorado College with honors in studio art. Later, he attended Chelsea School of Art, London. Adam has been co-owner of the Adam Gallery in Castine since it opened in 2003. He and his wife have twice been artists-in-residence at the Masterworks Museum in Bermuda.



“Fitz-Gerald Studio” is currently on view in the Wilson Museum’s main exhibit hall. It can be viewed during the Museum’s open hours, weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 2 to 5 p.m.

