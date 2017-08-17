Committee tasked with finding town manager

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The search for a town manager is officially under way in Deer Isle, as a five-person advisory committee works to narrow down the pool of potential hires for interviews later this year.



Bob Cummings, a member of the advisory committee, updated the board of selectmen during its August 10 meeting, noting that they were planning on having the current applicants narrowed down to “four or five” by this week. The official due date for applications is no later than September 1, so the committee anticipates having a few more applications to go through before the end of the month. Ten applications have been received so far.



“I feel confident that there are some excellent candidates out of the applications we have gotten so far,” said Cummings, adding that they have received applications from local people and from afar.



“There are definitely a few viable candidates that have good town manager experience and credentials,” he added.



The selectmen reiterated some of the qualifications and traits they would like to see in a town manager, including someone who is familiar with budgets, is a people person, is familiar with the Trio software used in the town office, and has the dedication and determination to look into grants and other funds for the town. Additionally, board chairman Lewis Ellis noted that the town manager should also be involved in the various committees and boards on the island, the farmers markets, and manage the revitalization of the Deer Isle village. The town manager will not handle the day-to-day operations of the treasurer’s office. Those responsibilities will continue to be handled by staff currently working in that office, said Ellis.



Cummings said that after the committee is finished going through the applications, they will submit the final cuts, scored from most preferred to least preferred, to the selectmen. Once the applicant is chosen for hire, he or she will not begin work until after town meeting in March.

