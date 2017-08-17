Passion comes full circle for shop owner

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

In his youth, Ronald Harte used to set up various old items in a store-like setting and play the role of antiques store owner. A couple decades later, Harte gets to play the adult version of that game as the new owner of Ronald Harte Antiques in the Deer Isle village.



The site of the former Deer Isle Fire Department, the shop is the first business after the “Welcome to Deer Isle” sign on Route 15. The location, he said, is one he feels honored to hold.



“I feel a great sense of ownership to be the sort of opening to the village,” he said. “I just love Deer Isle and the energy here and feel privileged to be a part of it.”



Harte’s connection with antiques dates back to the generations before him. Both sides of his family lived in old 19th Century-style homes, and growing up he remembered being intrigued with the possessions passed down to his parents.



“I started collecting when I was 15, but I remember being fascinated by the things my parents had, old vases and other things handed down to them,” he said.



Before he moved to New York at the age of 21, his father gifted him with enough money to purchase his first car. Knowing the streets of New York were better suited for walking, Harte instead used the money to invest in a bust attributed to Chauncey Ives.



“I probably should have run that by my father,” he said with a chuckle.



Born in northern New Jersey, Harte made the move to New York to attend design school. He spent the next several years working for various interior and fashion design companies, including Ralph Lauren, before becoming a partner in an interior design firm with one of his “very best friends.”



During that time, Harte worked with a man by the name of Roger Arlington, who brought him on various trips to Europe to pick out fabrics to take back to his interior design company in New York. Harte traveled to London, Italy, Stockholm and Ireland, learning about the cultures while gaining knowledge of the different fabrics in his line of work.



Like many transplants to the island, Harte said he fell in love with Deer Isle during a holiday trip nearly 30 years ago.



“You hear people tell you they came here and after one day just fell in love with it,” he said. “That truly was my experience. I got here, took everything in, and then bought a house the very next day.”



Harte continued to spend time in Deer Isle over the next 30 years while continuing his work in New York. In May of this year, he decided to leave the bustle of the city and make the island his home.



“It’s an entirely different way of life here, the pace is so different,” he said. “As far as the shop, I feel very privileged to be in charge of preserving this beautifully historic building.”



The store features items that Harte has collected along his travels, as well as pieces he has picked up from various dealers in the area.



“I’ve been so fortunate to have had the house here for 30 years, and have gotten to know the different dealers. It’s very much a collaboration between all of us,” he said.



A few years ago, Harte’s mother asked him how he could part with his possessions, especially pieces he found from his travels in Europe.



His answer?



“We don’t actually ever own anything,” he said. “It’s all very fluid.”



The shop is open afternoons from Thursday to Sunday at 12 North Deer Isle Rd.

