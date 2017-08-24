Ambulance service changes, evolves over five decades

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Memorial Ambulance Corps celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and as Wilda Eaton, who has been an emergency responder for 32 years put it, the organization has seen its “fair share” of changes over the last few decades.



“We used to go on calls in a van, with a two-person crew, and one of those people was often the doctor,” said Eaton.



The crews go out three people at a time now, and without the expertise of a doctor, the responders are the ones who provide the first wave of medical attention once arriving on scene. Because hospitals are so far away, the closest being Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, a 30-45 minute ambulance ride, the responders are with patients for longer periods of time and need to be familiar with more than basic care.



“The standards of what we need to know are constantly changing and becoming much more intense,” said Walter Reed, who has been with MAC for 18 years. “We’re constantly doing continued education and honing our skills.”



Each responder on the force is a volunteer, often sacrificing nights with family and taking time away from their regular jobs in order to dedicate themselves to MAC.



Jenna Billings, a wife and mother of three, as well as the school nurse at Sedgwick Elementary School, said that she has had to respond to several calls during time she would otherwise spend with her young family.



“My husband deserves a MAC tee shirt, or a medal, or something,” she said candidly.



Billings is the newest member of the MAC team, having joined the organization two years ago. Joining the force was accessible, she said, because MAC provided an EMT course on the island. Without that course, she said, it would have been more difficult for her to get the training she needed.



“I think that’s one thing that makes MAC so great,” added Bill Wiegmann, MAC board president. “We offer many different training courses, like the EMT course but also first aid, CPR, and we maintain close to 20 defibrillators on the island. We’re involved in much more than people think.”



That awareness is one of the challenges that faces MAC, said Eaton, as the crew struggles to recruit younger members to become EMTs.



“Many of us are getting older, and we aren’t going to be here forever, so we need to be able to attract younger people to come in and take over,” she said.



Jackie Pelletier, who has been with MAC for 16 years, said that the best part about the organization, and what seems to have been a constant from the beginning, is that all of the people involved have become a family.



“I think we’d all agree that MAC is a family,” said Pelletier. “We all cover each other, we’re all there for each other, some times picking up the slack and supporting each other when it’s needed. I think that’s one thing that’s really attractive about becoming part of this, that you really do enter into a family.”



Eaton noted that the community has always been supportive of the organization, and that without their support and “generous donations,” MAC would not have made it 50 years.



Donations can be sent to Memorial Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 387, Deer Isle, Maine, 04627.

