The Island & The Peninsula Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, August 24, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 24, 2017 Area schools prepare for new year

by Monique Labbe

School may have ended for students in June, but for the teachers, staff, administrators and school boards, the summer break was largely spent in anticipation of the 2017-18 school year.



Several school boards and the Union 76 and Union 93 superintendents found themselves tasked with hiring new administrators this summer, as every school except Blue Hill, Surry and Brooksville went into summer without a person in the principal positions. Each school has since found its leader, and they are all moving forward with preparations for the upcoming school year.



While the school boards have been busy hiring administrators, the teachers at the schools have been working to plan and coordinate for their respective classes and classrooms.



Ann Martin, grade 2 English and math teacher and RTI/Title 1 coordinator at Penobscot Community School, said that she is not alone in ordering class materials, coordinating field trips, obtaining licenses and coming up with different ways to make the curriculum exciting. Some teachers, Martin included, even found some time to spruce up the cosmetic makeup of their classrooms.



“Summer is a good time to paint the classroom, and yes, I did that,” she said.



At the building maintenance level, custodians have been busy waxing the floors, adding fresh coats of paint to the hallway floors and doing routine maintenance so that the schools are ready for the upcoming year. Some schools have undergone bigger projects, such as parking lot paving in Penobscot and a new playground erected at Sedgwick Elementary School.



At the high school level, new Deer Isle-Stonington High School principal Ed Hatch noted that coaches and volunteers have been busy preparing for the upcoming fall sports season. Preseason practices are now under way, and the regular season officially kicks off after Labor Day.



From the administrative level to the teachers, the feeling is clear as the upcoming school year approaches.



“I am looking forward to a great year,” said Hatch.



“Postcards have been mailed to my upcoming kiddos saying ‘can’t wait to see you, bring on the hugs’,” said Martin.

