Opera House Arts presents Shakespeare’s Henry IV

Shakespeare’s epic history begins with King Henry IV exhausted by wars fought for his crown. Henry’s son and heir, Prince Hal, fritters away his days in taverns with his partner in crime, Falstaff. But with the threat of civil war boiling to the surface, Hal, Henry and their comrades must decide what it means to be a family, a soldier, and a leader of a nation.



“This is the Opera House’s first foray into the rich world of Shakespeare’s history plays,” OHA Producing Artistic Director Meg Taintor said in a news release. “And for many audiences, that might be daunting. But Henry IV blends the high drama and intrigue of the court with the wild and chaotic humor of the taverns and pubs. By embracing the scope of human interactions—from the most factious and political, to the most touching and humane—Shakespeare illustrates the scope of what we are capable of.”



Taintor also directs this production, which is an adaptation by Taintor of the two plays that make up the original story, collapsing an original seven hours of theatre into a single three-hour evening. Six actors play more than 30 characters, and the evening is a laced with live music, combat, and dance.



Henry IV opened August 17 and runs for another four performances, August 24-27 at the Stonington Opera House. Tickets may be purchased online at operahousearts.org or by calling 367-2788. Theatre memberships, under 17, and group discounts are available. Deer Isle students may attend all Opera House Arts productions for free. Performances on Thursday through Saturday start at 7 p.m. Sunday performance begins at 4 p.m.

