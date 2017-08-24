ICC auction takes in over $10,000

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The annual Island Community Center auction brought in a total of $10,016 on August 21.



Organizer Jeannie Hatch noted that the crowd was a “smaller crop” than in recent years, and that more people from away participated than usual.



Some of the more popular items were earrings made and donated by Deer Isle jeweler Devta Doolan, a painting by Stonington artist Jill Hoy and gift certificates to area restaurants.



“The generosity of people placing bids was pretty amazing,” said Hatch. “Gift certificates that were worth $70, people were spending $170 on.”



That generosity is what makes the auction so successful every year, she said.



“We’re really just so grateful for the support of the people,” said Hatch. “Each year this auction allows us to bring new programs in and helps us continue to serve the community.”



Hatch added that some people did not make any bids on the auction items but left donations before leaving the event.



A reverse auction held by the community center brought in $400 for the capital campaign, $800 for the Hoops For Kids basketball program, $300 for the Senior program and $625 for Camp Kooky, the Island Community Center’s annual summer camp program.

