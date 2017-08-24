News Feature

Stonington and Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 24, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 24, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 24, 2017 Labor Day deadlines and schedule

The Penobscot Bay Press offices in Blue Hill and Stonington will be closed Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day. The offices will close for the holiday weekend at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1.



Early deadlines are as follows:



News from the public: Thursday, August 31, 3 p.m.



Coming Events: Friday, September 1, 10 a.m.



Other deadlines remain as usual:



Classified and display advertising: Tuesday, September 5, 1 p.m.



Letters to the Editor and Another View columns: Tuesday, September 5, 1 p.m.



Remembrances: Wednesday, September 6, 8:30 a.m.



Enjoy the holiday weekend!

