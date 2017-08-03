Island Ad-Vantages Logo

News Feature

Deer Isle
Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, August 3, 2017
Touring Through Time celebrates community transition

A day in the life

Eden Walton, left, Ester Walton and their mother Melissa wear outfits to replicate style from the early days on the Island.

Photo by Monique Labbe Order prints of selected PBP photos.

by Monique Labbe

The Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society celebrated another year of Touring Through Time with demonstrations and displays on July 30.

The theme for this year’s Touring Through Time on the island was “People from Away,” as photos and documents from the archives depicted the transition from a strictly year-round community to a blend with seasonal, or “summer” residents.

Sandy Oliver, a food historian and columnist for several publications, discussed food for tourists to keep with the theme, highlighting various Maine-specific foods visitors to the Island may be looking to try.

Penobscot Bay Press publisher Nat Barrows was on hand to give demonstrations on earlier uses of the printing press and how it served the newspaper industry, while Carol Bacon demonstrated her knowledge of hand-spinning wool. Several reenactors dressed in period clothing walked the grounds of the historical society throughout the day.


GALLERY — Touring through time on the Island
Printing techniques of decades past

Penobscot Bay Press publisher Nat Barrows gives a demonstration about the history of the printing press in newspapers.

Photo by Monique Labbe
A day in the life

Eden Walton, left, Ester Walton and their mother Melissa wear outfits to replicate style from the early days on the Island.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Spinning yarn

Carol Bacon volunteers her yarn spinning expertise during a demonstration.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Packed with history

Visitors to the barn at the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society get a glimpse of times gone by on the Island.

Photo by Monique Labbe
