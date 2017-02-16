All municipal races uncontested in Deer Isle

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Voters will find uncontested races in each municipal seat up for election when they go to the polls Monday, March 6.



Myra Weed seeks reelection to a one-year term as treasurer; Heather Cormier will seek reelection to a one-year seat as town clerk, and Bert Schmidt will seek reelection to a one-year seat as road commissioner. Selectman Ron Eaton is also running uncontested to retain his seat on the board of selectmen.



Weed has held her position as treasurer for more than 30 years and has been a staple at the Deer Isle Town Office. Schmidt has held his position as road commissioner for the last year, replacing Ken Eaton following a contested race in 2016.



Schmidt has served as the road commissioner on two previous occasions and has been plowing for the town for several years.



Cormier assumed the duties of town clerk in August of last year, when the position opened up after former town clerk Becky Knowlton left to pursue other career opportunities.



Eaton has been on the board of selectmen since 2014, replacing Twyla Weed, who did not seek reelection during that year but rejoined the board in 2016 after winning a contested election against Peter Perez.

