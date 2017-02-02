IEC implements survey suggestions

News Feature

The Galley in Deer Isle will be receiving updates as a result of a survey that the Island Employee Cooperative put out in November of last year.

by Monique Labbe

Nearly two months after the Island Employee Cooperative closed a survey requesting feedback regarding future services at Burnt Cove Market and V&S Variety in Stonington and The Galley in Deer Isle, the IEC board of directors has been busy applying some of the suggestions gleaned from the survey.



The IEC launched the survey following the closing of V&S Pharmacy in November of last year.



The survey had a response of 216 people, with 138 of them providing additional feedback in the comments section. Some of those comments included improvements focused on customer service, quality and fresh products, more local and organic food selections and competitive pricing, according to Les Weed, a member of the IEC board of directors.



“We have implemented formal customer service training for all employees which will be completed before spring,” said Weed. “This program is also something we are looking to introduce to the local chamber of commerce to share this training with other area businesses where we see an opportunity to help and improve local tourism income for the entire island by offering superior service to our visitors in all establishments.”



Weed added that the grocery stores have increased their organic food selections, with plans to expand even more before the summer season.



The IEC board has also addressed some of the technical issues that were brought up in the survey, including the installation of customer monitors at the registers at Burnt Cove Market. The monitors allow the customers to see items as they are being scanned. V&S Variety has had these monitors since last year, and Weed said The Galley will have them installed soon. The lighting at Burnt Cove Market and V&S Variety was updated with new LED lights, which gives brighter lighting throughout the stores while saving a “considerable amount” on energy costs, said Weed. Weed said the lights at The Galley will be updated as well.



“In all we are taking the survey very seriously and working to make our stores what our customers want them to be,” said Weed. “We appreciate the support from the local community and have made it a focus this year to become a more involved and more socially responsible community leader as an organization.”

