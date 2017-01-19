Marijuana use: what’s allowed

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

With the narrow voter approval of the Marijuana Legalization Act in November, adults 21 and over will be able to use and possess marijuana and cultivate marijuana plants for personal use, as of January 30, without breaking the law. Here are the specifics, which are not applicable to existing medical marijuana laws:



Personal use of marijuana

Age: 21 and older.

Parameters: Use, possess or transport.

How much: 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

Accessories allowed: Yes.

Where: In nonpublic place, including private residence.

Violations: Smoking in public place, civil violation, maximum $100 fine.



Personal marijuana cultivation

Age: 21 and older

Parameters: Possess, grow, cultivate, process or transport.

How much: 6 flowering plants, 12 immature plants, unlimited seedlings, and all marijuana produced by plants at residence.

Where: At residence, or another property with written permission of owner.

Not visible from public way without the use of binoculars, aircraft or other optical aids.

Take reasonable precautions to prevent unauthorized access by a person under 21 years of age.

Tags: Each plant tagged with name, Maine driver’s license number or Maine identification number.

