Adult Ed program offers help for college-bound students

News Feature

Planning on starting school, or going back to school to get a college certificate or degree? Here’s all the help you need…and it’s free!



On Thursday, March 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., James Hiers from the Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be available to meet with any adults who are interested in going to college and need help with filing for financial aid and filling out applications. He will be based in the Adult Ed Classroom (Room 17) at Deer Isle-Stonington High School. You can contact him at james.hiers@maine.edu or 991-2851 if you want to schedule an appointment in advance, or you can just walk in.



Lynne Witham will also be available between 1 and 3 p.m. for career and college advising. Witham is the Adult Ed Director, but also serves as the Director of University College at Ellsworth and is familiar with distance programming available from the University of Maine System and the Maine Community College System.



Island Adult & Community Education will be offering a free College Transitions program that will start in March. This program offers classes in Reading & Writing for College, Math for College, Technology for College, and College Success. Students enrolling in College Transitions will be able to take free Accuplacer exams and improve their scores. Call Lynne at 348-6443 or email lwitham@dishs.org for an advising appointment to find out more and/or enroll in this program.

