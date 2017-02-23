News Feature

Our Community Originally published in Castine Patriot, February 23, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, February 23, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, February 23, 2017 Moratoriums help towns pause to consider Maine’s marijuana laws

by Faith DeAmbrose

Maine is one of eight states to have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and through its enabling legislation, allows not only the cultivation and use, but also retail establishments and “social clubs,” specifically defined, where marijuana can be sold and used in a social setting.



Okay, so, now what?



“It’s uncharted territory,” said Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings, who is trying to guide the town she manages with few resources. At the end of the month Maine Municipal Association will hold a workshop that she will attend in an attempt to learn more, but only days before the town brings a moratorium ordinance of its own in front of town meeting giving an up to 180-day pause on the consideration of applications aimed at siting retail or social clubs.



To date, the resources available to towns are slim, she said. And, that is likely to be the case until the state can draft its rules to manage the law passed by voters in November. Lawmakers have until 2018 to set up regulatory requirements and to establish a program for retail sales and social clubs.



What is a moratorium?



In its simplest form, a moratorium is an ordinance that prohibits an activity involving land use. It can only be enacted by the legislative body and disappears once the prescriptive time has ended, typically (and initially) 180-days.



A moratorium is permissible under Maine state law (Title 30-A, subsection 4356) for two reasons:



“To prevent a shortage or an overburden of public facilities that would otherwise occur during the effective period of the moratorium or that is reasonably foreseeable as a result of any proposed or anticipated development; or



“Because the application of existing comprehensive plans, land use ordinances or regulations or other applicable laws, if any, is inadequate to prevent serious public harm from residential, commercial or industrial development in the affected geographic area.”



Once enacted and after its first 180-days has been exhausted, it can be extended once for an additional 180-days by a vote of the board of selectmen after proper notice and hearing if “the problem giving rise to the need for the moratorium still exists; and Reasonable progress is being made to alleviate the problem giving rise to the need for the moratorium,” according to statute.



A number of towns are considering a moratorium for siting retail establishments selling recreational marijuana on upcoming town meeting warrants, including Sedgwick, Blue Hill, Brooksville and possibly Surry which tabled conversation, according to selectmen minutes in January, pending additional information from Maine Municipal Association.



Time however, is on the side of municipalities because state lawmakers approved—and Gov. Paul LePage signed—legislation in early February to delay implementation of the retail sales portion of the new law until 2018. Until then, residents and voters must work through what it means for their towns, specifically, while waiting for further direction from the state.

