Opera House Arts welcomes Kate Russell

News Feature

New Opera House Arts Creative Producing Fellow Kate Russell will direct this year’s Cabin Fever Theatre production of Harvey.



Russell is a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based theater artist, serving communities at home and abroad as an actor, director, writer, and teaching artist. She is the Founding Artistic Director of Threadbare Theatre Workshop and a 2015 Emerging Leader of New York Arts fellow. In addition to adapting and directing original stage adaptations of Moby Dick and The Waste Land, she has directed such plays as Sarah Kane’s Crave, Don Nigro’s Fair Rosamund & Her Murderer, George C. Wolfe’s The Hairpiece, and served as co-director for the first bilingual Korean-American presentation of The Vagina Monologues. She has performed in film and television as well as off-Broadway and regionally for the past 10 years.



As a teaching artist she has brought Shakespeare into the inner-city schools of London and New York. Her work as a theater-maker has been noted by Creative Capital’s On Our Radar and named one of their 2016 “artists to watch.” She is a proud member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Foundation Observership class of 2016. She holds a BFA in Theater Arts from Rutgers University and spent a year-long residency at Shakespeare’s Globe in London under the tutelage of director Mike Alfreds, when Mark Rylance was at the helm. She is now thrilled to join the artistic home of Opera House Arts where she can thread together her most enduring passions of community engagement and the magic of live theater, according to a news release from OHA.



“I’m excited to work with the Cabin Fever community here on the island and get to know everyone and their many talents better,” Russell said. “What a fun play to dive into together.



“Harvey is such an endearing play, but also hilarious. I look forward to the team having a ball working on it as well as the audience when they come to see it. If the actors are having a good time, that gives the audience permission to as well.”



Auditions for Harvey will take place Monday, February 20, at 6 p.m. at the Reach Performing Arts Center.

